Keep your memories safe with these value-for-money 1TB external hard disks

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 10:22 IST

Over a period of time, external hard disks have gained a lot of prominence and popularity. Easy-to-use and portable in nature, these drives offer a large amount of storage capacities, thus solving all your data storage woes. These external drives also let you transfer large files from one computer to another, which is one of their major takeaways. The drives are connected to your system through firewire connections or USB.

As compared to flash drives, the external hard disks are available in much larger capacities, thus letting you take backups of your photos, videos, movies etc. Moreover, those drives that are connected with firewire tend to work at a higher speed, letting you copy large files at a much faster pace. And, as they are portable, you can carry them around without any hassle. Available in different capacities, you have a variety of options to choose from. Talking about 1TB hard disks, you can easily store a large amount of data without worrying about its safety. And, with a range of 1TB hard disks available in the market, it is easy to get confused as to which one to choose. But, fret not! We have shortlisted top hard disks for your convenience.

Toshiba Canvio Basic 1TB A3 USB3.0

Toshiba Canvio Basic 1TB hard disk is one of the best products you can get your hands on. Offering an impressive space worth 1TB, this hard disk lets you store or take a backup of your data, be it important files, personal images, movies or songs. It comes with a compact casing with matt finish, thus making it look quite appealing. One of its major advantages is its USB 3.0 port, which is quite fast. It offers easy plug-n-play operation and features an inbuilt internal shock sensor too.

Seagate 1TB Backup Plus Slim Portable External Hard Drive

This external hard drive from the house of Seagate is sure to offer you an easy and hassle-free procedure to store data. Its textured metal finish makes it look modern and appealing. Compatible with both USB 3.0 and 2.0, it can easily work with Windows as well as Mac. One of the main features of this external hard drive is that it provides customized backup as well as folder mirroring. Weighing nearly 222g, the dimensions of the product are 11.5 x 7.8 x 1.2 cm.

Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB Portable External Hard Drive

Transcend’s 1TB external hard drive boasts of military-grade shock resistance and is SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 compliant. This drive comes with a durable rubber outer case, which is shock-proof in nature, in turn making it quite sturdy. It also has a superior 3-stage shock protection system, which is one of its major advantages.

Boasting of a sophisticated and highly-developed internal hard drive suspension system, this external hard drive from the house of Transcend has a slim form factor in order to offer you a greater handiness and portability. It also features a 256-bit AES file and folder encryption, which is another major plus point of this hard drive.

ADATA HD710M Pro 1 TB Military-Grade Shockproof Waterproof External Hard Drive

ADATA’s 1TB hard drive is quite user-friendly and comes with a waterproof cover. It has shock sensors too in order to sense shocks or vibrations experienced during data transfer. It is crafted intricately and boasts of three layers of anti-shock technology, thereby implying that it offers you military-grade stability for your records. It is also able to endure drops from nearly 1.5m in height. It even exceeds water protection worth IPX8 as it can stay submerged for nearly 60 minutes at approximately 2 meters.

