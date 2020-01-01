Key features every binge-watcher should know about Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar

tech

Over The Top (OTT) media services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar have become one of the turning points in the TV and broadcasting industry.

With the advent of such OTTs, binge-watching has become a widespread phenomenon. A study published in Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity and the Arts has shown that binge-watching certain TV dramas increases viewers’ emotional intelligence and makes us more empathetic.

That in itself could be a wonderful excuse to binge-watch a number of shows on platforms. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar-type platforms have their own set of features that many are unaware of. Here are a few key features:

Amazon Prime Video

Creating watch list

Amazon keeps on adding original content on its platform. To evade confusion, one should build a watch list. One can add shows they have been meaning to watch on the list. They can access it by heading to option Your Watchlist located under the menu at the top.

Editing watch history

You might like an awful movie but that does not mean that the people who can access it need to know about it as well. Being able to edit one’s account watch history is an important step towards it. Users need to go to Account and Settings, and then click the Watch History tab. Once there, they can remove of any show they have watched by hitting the X icon beside it.

Netflix

Customise subtitles

One of Netflix’s best features is the gamut of foreign-language films that are offered by it. However, unless one is fluent in the language, subtitles are the next best thing. To activate subtitles, one simply has to click into their account, then scroll to the bottom of the list of settings. Once there, a user needs to select “Subtitle Appearance,” and customise subtitles there.

Customise streaming quality

One of the biggest impacts of binge-watching is video quality. Netflix has a number of resolutions to choose from. Users have to go to their account settings, scroll down until they find the “Playback Settings” option. From there, they can choose between several preset data-usage ranging from automatic to high.

Hotstar

Wishlist feature

With a continual addition in terms of content, it might be hard for one to locate new content. The Hotstar application provides an option to add content to a wish list. This allows the Hotstar app to notify users whenever new content is available or to buy a subscription on time. If you have decided to binge-watch a show, this could help you in watching the show at your convenience.

Watching Hotstar from a foreign location

Whether one uses a free Hotstar content or a paid service, one thing that one requires to access Hotstar is an Indian IP address, without which geo-restrictions kick in.

If one wants to access the OTT from abroad they need to sign up for a Virtual Private Network (VPN) first. One has to download and install a VPN that works with Hotstar.

Once that is done, one needs to open it and pick a server in India. Clear the browser cache and cookies to remove location information from previous sessions and open Hotstar and watch your favourite content from any country in the world.