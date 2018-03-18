 KGI predicts Apple MacBook sales to grow at 13-16% in 2018, better than iPads, iPhones | tech | Hindustan Times
KGI predicts Apple MacBook sales to grow at 13-16% in 2018, better than iPads, iPhones

Apple’s MacBook shipments to grow 13-16% this year: Report

tech Updated: Mar 18, 2018 13:06 IST
Apple’s MacBook growth may be better than iPads and iPhones, KGI analyst predicts
Apple’s MacBook growth may be better than iPads and iPhones, KGI analyst predicts(AP)

Apple’s latest lineup of MacBook laptops is likely to perform better than iPads and iPhones, according to the latest prediction by Taiwan-based market research firm KGI. According to the report MacBook laptops is likely to show better year-over-year (YoY) growth in unit sales -- at between 13-16% in 2018, which will be much better than the growth of iPads and iPhones.

KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo -- known as the most trusted Apple analyst globally -- is positive on the outlook for Apple MacBook, which is expected to see the best YoY shipments growth among Apple’s (US) main product lines (13-16 per cent) in 2018.

iPhone shipments are expected to grow just 4-6% and iPad shipments 7-10%.

The analyst predicted Mac laptop unit shipments will rise between 13-16% in 2018, compared to about 7-10% for iPad and a maximum of 6 per cent for iPhone, 9to5mac.com reported on Friday.

He also reiterated his prediction of a new more-affordable MacBook Air in the pipeline for release this year.

