KGI predicts Apple MacBook sales to grow at 13-16% in 2018, better than iPads, iPhones

Apple’s latest lineup of MacBook laptops is likely to perform better than iPads and iPhones, according to the latest prediction by Taiwan-based market research firm KGI. According to the report MacBook laptops is likely to show better year-over-year (YoY) growth in unit sales -- at between 13-16% in 2018, which will be much better than the growth of iPads and iPhones.

KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo -- known as the most trusted Apple analyst globally -- is positive on the outlook for Apple MacBook, which is expected to see the best YoY shipments growth among Apple’s (US) main product lines (13-16 per cent) in 2018.

iPhone shipments are expected to grow just 4-6% and iPad shipments 7-10%.

He also reiterated his prediction of a new more-affordable MacBook Air in the pipeline for release this year.