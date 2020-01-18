e-paper
Kings of the Castle is the latest game to be added to Apple Arcade

tech Updated: Jan 18, 2020 16:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple has added a new game ‘Kings of the Castle’ to its subscription-based gaming service Arcade.

The first release of the game includes two island levels, six different speed runs, and cross-platform multiplayer support. The game can be played on both solo and multiplayer modes, news portal iMore reported on Friday.

“The dragon Zantorian locked Prince Rupert away in a castle tower on a dangerous and mysterious island. Lord Baldor dispatches the princess to investigate the hostile and unfamiliar territory and save the prince,” the game’s description on the App Store says.

“Playing as the princess, you must use your speed, courage, and savvy sense of direction to save the prince. Avoid traps, battle enemies, jump over obstacles, and collect gems along your journey to pay a ransom for the prince’s safe return. But do it fast. The dragon is hungry,” it added.

Last month, Apple revealed “Ultimate Rivals” from Bit Fry Game Studios, a new sports game franchise that brings together athletes across hockey, basketball, football, baseball and soccer into a single officially licensed video game, a first in sports and gaming.

In “Ultimate Rivals: The Rink”, the first title in the franchise, players choose from more than 50 superstar athletes to compete in exciting two-on-two hockey matches.

The subscription-based gaming service provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

