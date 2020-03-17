Kodak HD LED TV launches Dolby vision Android certified 4K TVs with prices starting from Rs 23,999

tech

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:40 IST

Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL) has announced the launch of Kodak CA Series, their first ever range of Android TVs on Flipkart. The series is available in four variants- 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch and prices start from Rs. 23,999 for the 43-inch variant.

SPPL, which is Kodak’s brand licensee in India, has expanded its range of smart televisions in India by launching these Android-powered televisions. These bezel-less TVs are equipped with an array of features such as Dolby Vision, 4k HDR10, Android 9.0 interface, Dolby Digital plus with DTS TruSurround, multiple connectivity options with USB 3.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v.5.0 (latest version) along with a user-friendly remote.

This remote has dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Store and is also equipped with Google Assistant for smooth navigation.

SPPL is the only brand licensee in India that has partnered with Google, to Make in India.

SPPL is targeting to launch new TV models throughout the year. In 2020, SPPL is targeting a turnover of Rs 700 cr for FY 2020-21. With the launch of official android televisions, SPPL aims to witness 100% growth in volume sales in 2020 as compared to 60 % growth in 2019. The current market share of Kodak HD LED TVs in Indian television market is 4%.