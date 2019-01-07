Laptops at CES 2019: Asus ZenBook S13 to Acer Swift 7, here are top new launches

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is currently underway with tech giants paving the way for the latest trends in the field. CES 2019 began with major laptop announcements by companies like Samsung, Dell and Asus. Here, we take a look at the top laptops unveiled at CES 2019.

Asus ZenBook S13

Asus unveiled what it claims to be the “world’s slimmest display bezel” on the ZenBook S13. Asus ZenBook S13 has very thin bezels measuring 2.5mm. It also has a notch on top housing the webcam and microphone. Powering the ZenBook S13 is the 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU for graphics. Asus ZenBook S13 features a 13.9-inch full HD display, and runs on Windows 10 Pro. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Acer Swift 7

Joining Asus is Acer with its Swift 7 which offers a 92% screen-to-body ratio. Acer Swift 7 offers a 14-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top. On the software front, it runs on Windows 10, and is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor. Acer Swift 7 is available with up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The laptop is said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. It also comes with two Type-C ports with support for Thunderbolt 3 for up to 40 Gbps speeds. Acer Swift 7 will be available in China from April at a starting price of RMB 14,999.

Samsung Notebook Odyssey

Samsung announced a new gaming laptop from its Odyssey series, the Notebook Odyssey. Samsung uses NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 for graphics, and Intel Core i7 under the hood. It has a 15.6-inch full HD display with NVIDIA’s G-Sync. The gaming laptop packs 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include one USB Type-C port, and three USB3.0 ports. For audio, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey offers stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Alienware m17

Dell’s gaming division Alienware unveiled its thinnest and lightest notebook at CES 2019. Alienware m17 features a 17-inch display and is 40% lighter than its predecessor weighing 2.6kgs. The gaming laptop is powered by 8th-generation Intel Core i9K processors coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080. Dell is offering the Alienware m17 in two colour options of silver and red.

