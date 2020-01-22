Last day of Amazon’s Great Indian Sale: Discounts of up to Rs 1,050 on powerbanks

tech

It’s the last day of Amazon’s Great Indian Sale so it is obvious that you would want to make the most out of it. Besides several smartphones, laptops, speakers and other accessories on sale, there are offers on power banks as well. This time power banks from companies like Ambrane, Xiaomi, Syska, Realme, Samsung and others are in the list as they are offering their external battery packs at less than usual price tags. So, lets jump right in to the list.

Xiaomi’s Mi 20000mAh power bank 2i is one of the best power banks that is available right now at Rs 1,499. The accessory usually costs Rs 1,999 and is now up for grabs at Rs 500 off. As the name suggests, you get 20000mAh battery capacity along with 18W fast charging tech as well. The battery pack has nine layers of protection to save it from short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, over-charge and discharge.

Syska Power Port100 10000mAh power bank is also up for grabs during the Amazon Great Indian Sale at Rs 549. This accessory is usually listed for Rs 1,599 and is not available at Rs 1,050 off. What’s special here is that it comes with a built-in torch and has overcharging and discharging protection. This one has three USB ports as well.

Ambrane 10000mAh power bank can be purchased by users for as low as Rs 449 during the limited time sale. The accessory that has a price of Rs 1,499 usually comes in White, Black and Blue colour variants. You get nine layers of protection, dual USB output and single micro USB input. Like others, this too has a LED light indicator.

Realme 10000mAh power bank is also in the mix this time. The smartphone maker’s power bank is available at Rs 1,299, which usually costs Rs 1,699. You can get this in three colours, Grey, Red and Yellow. It has two way 18W fast charging and 12 layers of security. There’s also Type C and Type A ports in this one. One of the special features is that the device has Power Delivery (PD) feature so you can even charge your laptops with it.

Samsung too has a powerbank up for grabs at a discounted price as a part of the sale. The company’s EB-P1100BSNGIN 10000mAh power bank can be purchased at Rs 1,299, which is down from the usual Rs 1,499.

The power bank has dual USB ports and a single micro USB port along with LED indicators. The device is said to support fast charging as well.

