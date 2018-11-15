Latest Facebook Messenger update: How to use WhatsApp-like remove message for everyone feature

Facebook now allows users to ‘unsend’ messages on its Messenger app. This new feature will let you revoke texts on Messenger within ten minutes of sending it.

Facebook had been working on this feature for quite some time. One of the early versions of the feature was spotted in April this year. The feature was then exclusive to Mark Zuckerberg, and was later confirmed to roll out for all users.

Facebook has now made this feature available in more markets like Poland, Bolivia, Colombia and Lithuania, TechCrunch reported.

This feature is officially called “Remove for Everyone” similar to WhatsApp’s “Delete for Everyone” which gives users duration of over 60 minutes. It is available for users on iOS and Android.

How to use Facebook Messenger’s ‘Unsend’ feature

Long press on the message you wish to unsend.

Tap on ‘Remove’ from the list of actions available below.

Select ‘Remove for Everyone’ if you want to remove it permanently.

Like WhatsApp, Messenger will indicate that a message has been removed with a tombstone.

Note that the message can be permanently removed only within ten minutes of it being sent. Facebook will also keep the deleted message in the database for some time in case any user is reported and they can be reviewed.

TechCrunch reported that Facebook is improving the unsend feature with more customisations. Users will be able to select expiration date for messages or an entire thread. Facebook will soon expand this feature globally for all users.

Facebook has made major changes for Messenger this year. The messaging app received a new design layout with a much simpler interface and personalization options for chats. Messenger will also get a ‘Dark Mode’ which has been previewed but is yet to release.

Nov 15, 2018