Latest Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals ceramic body, five cameras on the back

tech

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:33 IST

Press renders and leaks of the upcoming Huawei P40 has been doing the rounds of the internet for a while now. Last week a press render gave us a look at the Huawei P40 Pro from all sides and another showed off all colours we might expect to see on the P40 Pro. Now, another leak from the very reliable Evan Blass on Twitter has given us a better look at the flagship P40 Pro and its camera.

However, we still do not know if the smartphone is going to launch with the periscope lens with the 10x zoom or not.

The latest render of the Huawei P40 Pro reaffirms the pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the display that will be housing dual selfie cameras. While previous leaks of the P40 Pro had shown a quad camera set-up on the back of the phone, the latest render reveals a more impressive penta-lens setup.

This leak also suggests that the P40 Pro will come in a premium ceramic build. Though Blass has not ‘confirmed’ it, rumours suggest that Huawei might launch three P40 devices this year and the one we see in this leaked render is possibly the premium version of the P40 Pro.

Additionally, the render confirms that the P40 Pro will have the power as well as volume control buttons on the right side. At the bottom of the phone will be a USB Type-C port, flanked by a speaker grill and the SIM card slot.

While the P40 Pro appears to be largely identical to the standard P40 in terms of design, there are a few key differences. Unlike the P40 Pro, the P40 will come with a triple-camera array at the back. The Huawei P40 is expected to come with a flat display measuring around 6.2-inches, while the P40 Pro will have a curved display measuring between 6.5 and 6.7-inches.

Both the phones are scheduled to make their global debut at an event in Paris in March.