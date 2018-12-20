Latest Microsoft Windows 10 update: New Office app, revamped Start layout, and safe Sandbox mode

Microsoft on Wednesday announced an app version of its popular Office.com for Windows 10 users. Called ‘Office’, Microsoft’s new application replaces the older My Office application.

The app will be available to all Windows 10 users soon. Early testers Windows Insiders (Fast), however, can download the application right away.

The Office app is going to be free and can be accessed with any Office 365 subscription Office 2019 or Office 2016. Users with Office Offline can also use the application.

Just like the web version, the new Microsoft Office app will allow users to quickly switch between applications and see all the Office apps at one place. With a refreshed interface, users can easily switch between the documents wherever they’re stored on the device or app.

Microsoft’s Office app comes with the company’s search feature for in-app browsing. You can also personalise the experience by labelling and tweaking the elements in the app.

How the new Office app looks like (Microsoft)

Along with the new Office app, Microsoft also announced the roll-out of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18305.

The latest build comes with a revamped Start layout. “The new layout has been simplified into a sleek one column design with reduced top-level tiles. For the IT admins out there, don’t worry, commercial and education customers will also see a simplified layout tailored to these scenarios,” said the company in a blog post.

Microsoft also launched Sandbox, a lightweight desktop mode for running apps in isolation. The Sandbox will help users run executable files without worrying about the impact on performance or other files.

“At Microsoft, we regularly encounter these situations, so we developed Windows Sandbox: an isolated desktop environment where you can run untrusted software without the fear of lasting impact to your device. Any software installed in Windows Sandbox stays only in the sandbox and cannot affect your host. Once Windows Sandbox is closed, all the software with all of its files and state are permanently deleted,” Microsoft added.

To download and install Windows Sandbox, early testers need to go Settings > Apps > Apps & Features > Programs and Features > toggle Windows Features on or off, and then choose Enable Windows Sandbox.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 11:28 IST