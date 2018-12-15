Latest WhatsApp feature lets users watch videos within the app

WhatsApp users on Android will finally be able to watch videos within the app. Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for WhatsApp comes to Android, and it is available with the latest update.

Picture-in-Picture which was one of the most important features of Android Nougat allows users to minimise video screens while using other apps. On WhatsApp, users can watch YouTube and Instagram videos without leaving the app. This feature was earlier available for WhatsApp beta users only. WhatsApp users on iOS have had this feature for over a year now.

If you haven’t received this feature as yet, you can head over to Google Play Store and update WhatsApp to its latest version. Once you get it, you can start watching YouTube and Instagram videos on the app. When you receive a video link, simply press the play button on any YouTube or Instagram video you receive on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture mode on a YouTube video. (HT Photo/Screenshot)

The video will open in a separate box and start playing. You can pause the video within the box, and move it around as well. As the video plays, you can continue chatting and scroll through messages. This feature works in one-on-one chats and group chats as well. You can also maximise to watch the video in full screen. WhatsApp will also notify that the video is playing in PiP mode.

WhatsApp’s PiP also works for video calls but only on the beta app. Here, users can shrink the video call screen and continue using the app. This feature too is available for iOS users, with the stable version for Android expected to release soon.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 14:53 IST