Latest WhatsApp update brings fix for stickers, revamped emojis

WhatsApp’s latest beta update for Android has arrived. The update primarily focuses on updating the existing emojis with minor tweaks in design. The 2.18.384 version also comes with a fix for stickers which some users may have been facing.

According to WABetainfo, a website that regularly tracks the latest updates in WhatsApp, the new version has made changes to as many as 350 emojis. The changes, however, appear to be minor tweaks for better fitting in the current and future layouts. The updated emojis are available for all beta users and most likely be part of the next stable version, the website reported.

Another highlight of the update is the fix for stickers. The website notes that some users were unable to send stickers since the roll-out of the feature. Users are recommended to report that issue to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s one of the recent beta updates brought new features such as group calling shortcut, multi-share preview and audio preview. The first feature is self-explanatory while the second one allows users to preview the selection of photos or files before sending to contacts. Audio preview, as the name suggests, lets you preview an audio message before sending to a contact or group. ALSO READ: How to keep your WhatsApp account safe when your phone is lost or stolen

The instant messaging application recently launched the much-awaited Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for all users. The feature allows users to watch videos without exiting the application. The PiP mode on WhatsApp lets you watch YouTube and Instagram videos within the app. Users also have the option to watch the videos in the source application. ALSO READ: How to change, personalise WhatsApp chat background

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 13:58 IST