Latest WhatsApp update brings multi-sharing, audio preview features

WhatsApp on Friday rolled out a new update for beta users on Android. The new update for WhatsApp beta brings features like multi-share, audio recording preview and group call shortcut.

The new update is available for WhatsApp beta on Android. The new features coming to WhatsApp are detailed by WABetaInfo, a website that regularly tracks WhatsApp. The report states that the features have been submitted to Google Play’s beta programme but all won’t be available to users. If you wish to try out new features before they are rolled out, you can do so by enrolling into WhatsApp’s beta programme through this link.

Once you sign up, your WhatsApp app will be replaced by the beta app. With every new update you will be able to experience new features tested on WhatsApp. You can always opt out of the beta programme and move back to the stable version. Here are the new features on WhatsApp beta.

Group calling shortcut

This feature creates a shortcut for calling on group chats and it is available on WhatsApp beta. The shortcut will be available on top next to the group chat name. This feature allows users to select members they want to place a voice or video call to. Prior to this shortcut, users had to make a single call and manually add members to it. WhatsApp allows up to three members in a group call.

Multi share preview

Through this feature WhatsApp will show a preview before sending files to multiple contacts. It will work only on sharing files from another app. Just before the files are sent, WhatsApp will show a preview and users can choose to go forward or cancel it. This feature isn’t available for users on beta as yet.

Audio preview

As the name suggests, this feature will allow users to listen to the audio before it is sent. This feature will however work for only for audio files sent from another app. It does not apply to audio recording files on WhatsApp.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:05 IST