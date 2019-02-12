Latest WhatsApp update refreshes ‘Settings’ interface, makes it easier to track data usage

WhatsApp beta for Android gets a new update. The latest update for WhatsApp brings a new UI for the ‘Settings’ menu along with some new icons.

WhatsApp update v2.19.45 is available for beta users on Google Play Store. WhatsApp beta lets users experience unreleased features. If you’re not a beta user you can become one by enrolling yourself into the programme following this link. The process will take only a few minutes and you’ll become a beta tester for Android. You can always opt out of WhatsApp beta and go back to the stable version.

The settings menu on WhatsApp has lighter coloured icons and the addition of ‘Payments’ section. Here, users who have enabled WhatsApp payments will find their transaction history, payment options and more. The ‘Account’ section on WhatsApp also gets dedicated icons for each feature like privacy, security and two-step verification. These individual features also have changes in the UI with new icons.

WhatsApp’s latest update revamps the settings menu for beta users. (HT Photo/Screenshot)

The icons have been redesigned in the ‘Help’ menu as well. The ‘Data and storage usage’ menu on WhatsApp gets the biggest revamp. Elements under ‘network usage’ are redesigned with a clearer indication of calls, media, Google Drive, messages, status and roaming. The ‘Profile’ section on WhatsApp has also been revamped and looks much cleaner with the new UI. The three sub-sections for name, about and phone number are now displayed in one simple format making it easier to edit any changes.

WhatsApp’s latest beta update was first spotted by WABetaInfo. The update is said to roll out for the stable version soon but no date has been confirmed as yet.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 17:35 IST