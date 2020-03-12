e-paper
Home / Tech / Lava Pay, ‘non-internet based digital payment solution’ for feature phones launched

Lava Pay, ‘non-internet based digital payment solution’ for feature phones launched

Lava Pay will be pre-installed on the all upcoming Lava phones. The application allows users to send money without the internet connection.

Mar 12, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Lava Pay launched
Lava Pay launched(Lava )
         

Indian smartphone company Lava International Ltd. on Thursday announced the launch of a new payment solution for feature phone users. Called Lava Pay, the solution is available for only Lava feature phone users. The highlight of the payment app is that it doesn’t require internet connectivity for transactions.

While all the upcoming Lava feature phones will have the app, old users can get the Lava Pay downloaded on their devices at the official service centers. The company says the app has a simple user-interface. Users can simply enter the phone number of the recipient, payment amount, and enter transaction passcode to complete the transaction. Once the transaction is complete, both the sender and recipient get an alert immediately, the company said. The Lava Pay application also allows feature phone users to check their account balance.

Tejinder Singh, Head-Product, Lava, told Hindustan Times that the application also allows bank to bank transfers, transfer to registered mobile numbers, recharging mobiles, checking balance, paying to registered merchants, setting the transaction pin, and checking the last 5 transactions among others.

“The payments are processed through Payment Gateway of NPCI enabling transaction support to all NPCI linked banks. To ensure the security and at the same time maintain simplicity there is a two-level authentication process to make financial transactions. For the final authorization of a payment, the customer needs to use the pre- registered passcode,” he explained.

Lava Pay currently allows users to send up to Rs 5,000 and up to 10 transactions in a day.

