Lava Prime Z feature phone launched, priced at Rs 1,900

Domestic manufacturer LAVA International on Wednesday launched a new feature phone “Prime Z” at Rs 1,900.

The device comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and 3D front glass. It features 1,200mAh battery and offers up to 32GB expandable storage.

“Our new offering ‘Prime Z’ is the most beautiful looking phone you will find in this segment. It has a sleek design and offers a five day battery back-up too,” Tejinder Singh, Head, Product-Feature Phone, Lava International, said in a statement.

“This can be the perfect phone for smartphone users who look for a secondary phone as well as for feature phone users,” Singh added.

The dual-SIM phone is available at more than 72,000 retail outlets in black colour.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 16:41 IST