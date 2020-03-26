LAVA to pay 20% salary in advance to factory workers

tech

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 08:07 IST

Coronavirus outbreak has forced the government to enforce a lockdown across the country. All non-essential travel has been banned, factories and offices have been shutdown and people are being advised to stay indoors in order to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Amid the present scenario, domestic smartphone manufacturer LAVA has announced that it will pay part of its factory workers salary in advance.

The company said that it will pay around 20% of the salary in advance almost 12 days ahead of the scheduled date. The move is a part of the several measures that the company has taken to ease the trouble of its employees and ensure their safety and well-being.

LAVA said it will also set a precedent for all its employees to look after their support staff at home during these testing times.

The company had shut its manufacturing facility in Noida between March 22-March 25 as per the state government’s directive. As a preventive measure against coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced nationwide 21-day lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight.

(With IANS inputs)