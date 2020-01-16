e-paper
Home / Tech / Lava Z71 entry-level smartphone launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Lava Z71 entry-level smartphone launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Lava Z71 comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Key. Priced at Rs 6,299, the phone is available online exclusively via Flipkart.

tech Updated: Jan 16, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Lava Z71 launched in India
Lava Z71 launched in India
         

Lava International Limited on Thursday announced the launch of a new entry-level smartphone in India. Called Lava Z71, the new smartphone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant key and fingerprint scanner. The phone is priced at Rs 6,299 and is available via Flipkart.

Reliance Jio is offering cashback of Rs 1,200 which will be credited in the form of 24 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 via My Jio app on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. The operator is also giving up to 50GB of additional 4G data in the form of one additional data voucher of 5GB per recharge a maximum of 10 recharges, said Lava in a press release.

Lava Z71 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ dot notch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone has 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras with LED flash. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with “soft flash.”

The camera is equipped with features such as professional mode and AI studio mode which allows users to take photos in 6 level portraits, the company added.

For performance, Lava Z71 relies on a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 16nm processor with 2GB of RAM. The phone has 32GB built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. It is powered by a 3,200mAh battery. The phone comes with dual SIM VoLTE support.

Lava Z71 runs on Android 9 Pie OS and also comes with a face-unlock feature.

‘Desperate measures’: Govt on China-backed Pak bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
4 convicts for 2012 gang rape can’t be hanged on Jan 22, says Delhi judge citing jail rules
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
SUV battles shifting to MPV wars? Hyundai readying car that could rival Ertiga
Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
