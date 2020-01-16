Lava Z71 entry-level smartphone launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 16:49 IST

Lava International Limited on Thursday announced the launch of a new entry-level smartphone in India. Called Lava Z71, the new smartphone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant key and fingerprint scanner. The phone is priced at Rs 6,299 and is available via Flipkart.

Reliance Jio is offering cashback of Rs 1,200 which will be credited in the form of 24 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 via My Jio app on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. The operator is also giving up to 50GB of additional 4G data in the form of one additional data voucher of 5GB per recharge a maximum of 10 recharges, said Lava in a press release.

Lava Z71 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ dot notch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone has 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras with LED flash. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with “soft flash.”

The camera is equipped with features such as professional mode and AI studio mode which allows users to take photos in 6 level portraits, the company added.

For performance, Lava Z71 relies on a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 16nm processor with 2GB of RAM. The phone has 32GB built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. It is powered by a 3,200mAh battery. The phone comes with dual SIM VoLTE support.

Lava Z71 runs on Android 9 Pie OS and also comes with a face-unlock feature.