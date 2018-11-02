Lava Z81 with ‘Studio Mode’ launched in India: Price, specifications

Lava International on Friday launched a new smartphone in India. Lava Z81 features “Studio Mode” that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) for better pictures.

“I am sure that our consumers will enjoy the next level of smartphone photography. Z81 is a true testimony to our vision of making the valuable technologies accessible,” said Sunil Raina, President, Lava International.

Lava Z81 comes in two variants with 2GB and 3GB of RAM. The 3GB variant is priced at Rs 9,499 while the 2GB variant will be launched soon, the company said in a statement.

Lava Z81 specifications, features

Speaking about the smartphone’s highlight, ‘Studio Mode’ lets users edit their portraits with different lighting effects. Lava Z81 sports a 13-megapixel camera at the front and rear. The smartphone features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

On the software front, Lava Z81 runs Android 8.1 with Star OS 5.0 layered on top. The smartphone comes with 32GB in-built storage. Under the hood, Lava Z81 is powered by a Helio A22 quad-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. It houses a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone offers face unlock in addition to a rear fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 16:06 IST