Lava Z91 with ‘Face Unlock’ launched in India, priced at Rs 9,999

Lava on Monday launched a new smartphone in India, Lava Z91 is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes with facial recognition for biometric authentication. The smartphone is available in blue colour. It will be available at over 1,00,000 retail stores across India by mid-April.

“‘Z91’ is an amalgamation of the latest technology and beautiful design, aimed at meeting all the needs of consumers. The face recognition feature, full-screen display, and exceptional good looks are the USPs of the device,” said Gaurav Nigam, Head-Product, Lava International.

Lava Z91 specifications

Lava Z91 features a 5.7-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.It is powered by a MediaTek MTK6739 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 128GB. The smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery for usage of up to 24 hours on a single charge, the company claimed.

In the photography department, Lava Z91 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with flash. The smartphone also sports fingerprint sensor at the rear panel.

The smartphone also comes with a two-year warranty and is bundled with a cashback offer worth Rs 2,000 by telecom service provider Bharti Airtel. The company is also offering a one-time screen replacement, if the user breaks it within a year from the date of purchase.