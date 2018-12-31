Lawrence Roberts, early internet pioneer, dies at 81

One of the early architects of the internet is no more. Larry Roberts who was the program manager for Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (ARPANET) (precursor to the internet), died on December 26, aged 81.

As Engadget reports, Roberts latched on to the concept of computer-to-computer networks in the 1960s.

He was chosen by ARPA’s Information Processing Techniques Office chief Robert Taylor who was looking for someone to help link ARPA research computers together.

Another giant has left our midst:

Larry Roberts, passed away on December 26. Larry was a gifted and accomplished researcher and was a dear friend and colleague. I thought you would want to know that his passing was sudden and peaceful. I will miss Larry.

sadly, Len Kleinrock — vinton g cerf (@vgcerf) December 28, 2018

Although he left ARPA in 1973, he went on to commercialise packet switching technology through his company Telenet and later dedicated himself to improve the quality of internet networking.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 13:01 IST