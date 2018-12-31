 Lawrence Roberts, early internet pioneer, dies at 81
Lawrence Roberts, early internet pioneer, dies at 81

Larry Roberts led the team that created ARPAnet.

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 13:02 IST
After leaving ARPAnet, Larry Roberts went on to commercialise packet switching technology through his company Telenet(AFP)

One of the early architects of the internet is no more. Larry Roberts who was the program manager for Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (ARPANET) (precursor to the internet), died on December 26, aged 81.

As Engadget reports, Roberts latched on to the concept of computer-to-computer networks in the 1960s.

He was chosen by ARPA’s Information Processing Techniques Office chief Robert Taylor who was looking for someone to help link ARPA research computers together.

Although he left ARPA in 1973, he went on to commercialise packet switching technology through his company Telenet and later dedicated himself to improve the quality of internet networking.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 13:01 IST

