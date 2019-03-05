Lego Fold ‘never runs out of battery’, features ‘stunning 5-inch cover display’

Amid all the amazement and seriousness surrounding foldable phones, Lego takes a dig at this smartphone innovation. In a tweet, Lego presents its own version of a foldable device aptly called the “LEGO Fold”.

Poking fun at Samsung’s foldable phone, Galaxy Fold, Lego shows off its ‘foldable’ pop-up book. Lego’s snarky tweet reads, “A stunning 5-inch cover display unfolds into an 11-inch pop-up story book. For endless creative play that never runs out of battery.”

Lego Fold is actually a pop-up story book for children priced at $69 (Rs 4,900 approximately). In comparison, the Galaxy Fold costs nearly $2,000. Lego is also particular with details mentioning the 5-inch cover display and larger screen which are both bigger than what Samsung offers. The Galaxy Fold has a small cover 4.6-inch display which opens up to a 7.3-inch screen.

A stunning 5-inch cover display unfolds into an 11-inch pop-up story book. For endless creative play that never runs out of battery. pic.twitter.com/yodboV2aEK — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 4, 2019

Lego also promises endless creative play with a battery that never runs out. Lego’s pop-up books feature fairy tale characters, a history of the toy company, and more. Kids can play around with figures available with the pop-up story book.

The Lego Fold is possibly the only foldable device people can play around with. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is going on sale in April with limited availability. Following Samsung’s launch, Huawei unveiled its foldable phone ‘Mate X’ which comes at

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 16:59 IST