e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Leica’s new black and white camera ‘M10 Monochrom’ costs Rs 6.75 lakh

Leica’s new black and white camera ‘M10 Monochrom’ costs Rs 6.75 lakh

Featuring a newly developed 40MP black-and-white sensor, Leica’s M10 Monochrom camera is now up for pre-orders.

tech Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
New Leica black and white camera in India for Rs 6.75 lakh
New Leica black and white camera in India for Rs 6.75 lakh (Leica)
         

German luxury camera maker Leica on Tuesday launched the all new M10 Monochrom -- first black-and-white camera of the rangefinder system -- for Rs 6,75,000 in the India market.

According to the company, the camera which is now available for pre-order comes with a newly developed 40MP black-and-white sensor, delivering exceptional pictures that achieve an entirely new level of quality in black-and-white photography.

The technical details and the handling concept of the M10 Monochrom are identical to those of the serial production M10-P, a particularly discreet version of the Leica M-Camera that concentrates entirely on the most essential camera functions.

The technical details and the handling concept of the M10 Monochrom are identical to those of the serial production M10-P, a particularly discreet version of the Leica M-Camera that concentrates entirely on the most essential camera functions, the company claimed.

ALSO READ: Canon may launch a camera that has a cooling fan

The camera has no Leica red dot logo on the front and features only the discreetly engraved logotype ‘Leica M10 Monochrom’ on the top plate.

The new M10 Monochrom is the first black-and-white camera of the rangefinder system to offer an exceptionally broad sensitivity range of ISO 160 to ISO 100000.

tags
top news
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
Private labs to be allowed to test Covid-19 but not without a prescription
Private labs to be allowed to test Covid-19 but not without a prescription
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus: Uber suspends pooled rides in these countries to limit virus spread
Coronavirus: Uber suspends pooled rides in these countries to limit virus spread
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech