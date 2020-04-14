Lenovo A7 entry-level phone with Unisoc chip launched

tech

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 12:29 IST

Chipset company Unisoc has announced a new entry-level smartphone. Called Lenovo A7, the phone comes with notched display, dual rear cameras, and single front facing camera.

Lenovo or Unisco hasn’t yet revealed full specifications of the phone. There’s no word on the availability or pricing of the phone either. The official announcement, however, reveals Lenovo A7 comes with a 6.09-inch “waterdrop” display. The notch is placed at the top center of the phone and looks very similar to some of the budget phones launched last year.

The smartphone runs on a 4,000mAh battery which is said to deliver 416 standby time. The battery is removable. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras with LED flash on the back. For selfies, it has a 5-megapixel front camera.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge series to launch on April 22: Here’s what we know so far

“The SC9863A’s high-performance #AI processing enhances the Lenovo A7’s intelligent scene recognition, making it smart and responsive to the most beautiful moments,” said Unisoc in a tweet

The newly released #LenovoA7 smartphone is powered by UNISOC #SC9863A Octa-core chipset platform.



The A7 comes with a 6.09-inch waterdrop display, 4000 mAh high-capacity removable battery with up to 416-hour standby time, a 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera. pic.twitter.com/2tksgEDTGf — UNISOC (@UNISOCTech) April 9, 2020

.

Apart from an entry-level phone, Lenovo is set to launch a new gaming phone. Dubbed as Legion Gaming phone, the phone is confirmed to have 90W fast charging, among the highest capacities for phones. For context, Oppo’s Ace 2 has 65W fast charging support.

Lenovo has confirmed Legion Gaming phone will come with cooling mechanism. The phone will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor.