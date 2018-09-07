Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W smart band launched in India

Chinese technology company Lenovo on Friday announnced a new “Cardio Plus HX03W” smart band with multi-interface options and more health and fitness features for Rs 1,999 in India.

The Bluetooth-enabled smart band comes with a 0.96-inch OLED full-screen display, embedded heart-rate sensor, long standby time, USB direct charging and water resistance, the company said in a statement.

“The fitness space in India is witnessing growth at a tremendous pace and Cardio Plus HX03W is a perfect pick for fitness enthusiasts who are looking for premium and stylish looking gizmo at value price point,” said Sebastian Peng, Head of Mobile Business Group ecosystem, Lenovo.

Compatible with both Android and iOS, the smart band comes with running mode, anti-sleep mode, long sitting alert and sedentary reminder features.

Lenovo has also released a revamped version of its fitness app “Lenovo Life” that enables users to check daily activities and includes features like dieting, shape training videos and private sports plans.

With detachable straps, “Cardio Plus HX03W” is available on Amazon India.



Key Specifications: (Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W)

Multi Interface Options

Detachable Straps

USB Direct Charger

Band Lightness Adjustment

Heart Rate Monitoring

New Sports Interface

0.96” Full Screen OLED Display

Sleep Monitoring

IP68 Water Resistant

Allows Social Sharing (Facebook, Twitter etc)

Activity Tracker

Sedentary Reminder

Bluetooth 4.2 and above

Works with Android phone and iOS phone (Android 4.4+ and iOS 8.0 +)

Colour: Black, Blue, Red and Orange

Price: Rs 1,999





First Published: Sep 07, 2018 15:43 IST