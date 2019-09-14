e-paper
Lenovo Carme smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications

Lenovo Carme smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch display, IP68 rating and heart rate monitor.

tech Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lenovo Carme smartwatch.
Lenovo Carme smartwatch.(Lenovo)
         

Chinese tech giant Lenovo on Saturday launched its latest smartwatch -- Carme (HW25P) in India for Rs 3,499.

The device will be available for purchase from Flipkart from September 15 in two colour variants -- black and Green.

It is equipped with a 1.3-inch IPS colourful display with 2.5D curved surface design. It is also IP68 rated, meaning it is water and dust resistant.

The smartwatch comes loaded with a 24 hours heart rate monitor and it can also track sleep and activity. The device can offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

The watch has eight sports mode, which includes skipping, badminton, basketball, football, swimming, walking, running and cycling.

The other features of the smartwatch are weather forecast, search for the phone, alarm reminder, stopwatch and smart notifications for emails, text messages, calls and other social media apps.

Equipped with Bluetooth version 4.2, Lenovo Carme is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 16:41 IST

