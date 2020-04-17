Lenovo extends 24x7 technical support for other PC brands: How it works

tech

Lenovo has extended its 24x7 technical support to users with laptops and desktops of other brands. The technical support will be available for free until May 3, 2020. The support will be available through a toll-free number and can be reached at 1800 419 5253.

Lenovo says the technical support will provide help for basic operating system-related trouble shooting, software and hardware related problem detection, install third-party device such as scanners and printers, and installation and uninstallation of software, and issues such as slow system.

The announcement comes weeks after Lenovo and Motorola extending warranty on their smartphones and accessories till May 31, 2020. The benefit includes devices with warranties that were expiring between March 15 through April 30, 2020.

Separately, Acer on Friday announced extending standard warranty for entire range of its products by 60 days from the date of suspension of the lockdown.

Acer has also launched a ‘Book Now and Pay Later’ for customers to line up devise that can be delivered to them as soon as the lockdown releases. This includes features like GST ready e-invoices, multiple payment options for ease-in process and transaction, the company said in a release.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “In order to reassure that our customer is at peace during lockdown period, we have decided to provide 60 days extended warranty on all our products whose warranty is expiring during this lockdown phase.”