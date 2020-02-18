Lenovo Ideapad 130 Core i5 to Asus ROG Strix G Core i5: Top offers on Flipkart laptop bonanza

tech

Laptops help you to do your work on the go. The portable computers have all the features of a desktop inbuilt into a tiny frame.

Planning to buy a new laptop? Now is the right time as e-commerce website Flipkart has started its three-day ‘Laptop Bonanza’ sale from February 17. Laptops from brands such as Lenovo, Asus, Dell, HP and Acer are on offer.

Lenovo Ideapad 130 Core i5

Powered by Intel’s i5 processor, the Ideapad 130 is backed by an 8 GB RAM and a dedicated graphics card from Nvidia. The device has an HD resolution, wide-angled 15.6-inch display and runs on the Windows 10 OS.

You can buy Lenovo Ideapad 130 Core i5 8th Gen at Flipkart Laptop Sale at Rs 39,990. There many offers, including the no-cost EMI.

Asus ROG Strix G Core i5

The Asus laptop comes with GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and is powered by the 9th generation of Intel Core i5-9300H processor. It is paired with 8 GB of DDR4-2666 RAM which enables you to multitask easily. It stands out because of its back-lit keyboard. The laptop has a 15.6-inch full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS display.

Flipkart is offering Asus ROG Strix G Core i5 9th Gen at a discounted price of Rs 52,990.

HP Omen Core i7

This HP device sports a 15.5-inch full HD LED-backlit anti-glare IPS Micro Edge display, runs on Core i7 processor and has 8 GB of DDR4 RAM. The gaming laptop runs on Windows 10 Home operating system.

You can purchase HP Omen Core i7 9th Gen laptop from Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 79,990.

Dell 14 3000 Core i3

The processor in the Dell 14 3000 is the Intel Core i3 7th generation and it has 4 GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home operating system and has a 14-inch HD LED-backlit anti-glare display.

Flipkart is offering Dell 14 3000 Core i3 7th Gen at a discounted price of Rs 24,990.

Acer Swift 3 Core i5

The Acer laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 8th generation processor. It has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and runs on Windows 10 Home operating system. Acer Swift 3 Core i5 has a 14-inch full HD LED-backlit IPS display with a fingerprint sensor. NVIDIA Geforce is available in this device, which helps it operate faster.

Flipkart is offering Acer Swift 3 Core i5 8th Gen at Rs 47,990.

You can purchase any of the above laptopsfrom the Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale that will end on February 19.

