Lenovo K10 Plus launched in India, priced at Rs 10,999: Check specs, features

Lenovo K10 Plus comes with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. It has an AI triple camera setup as well. Check full specs and features of the new phone.

tech Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Lenovo K10 Plus in India for Rs 10,999
Lenovo K10 Plus in India for Rs 10,999 (Lenovo )
         

Refreshing its K series in the country, Lenovo India on Monday launched its K10 Plus for Rs 10,999. The device would be available from September 30 on Flipkart in a configuration of 4GB+64GB in Black and Sprite colours.

With a 87 per cent screen to body ratio, the smartphone comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ dot notch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, which is clocked at 1.8 GHz speed.

The smartphone comes with an AI triple camera set up including a 13-megapixel+5-megapixel+8-megapixel lens and a 16-megapixel front camera enhanced for selfies. “The Lenovo K10 Plus sports a 4,050 mAh battery that lasts all day long giving users a hindrance-free and seamless experience,” the company said in a statement.

It comes with a 10W charger that lets users charge the battery faster than before.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 17:31 IST

