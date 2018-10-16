Lenovo K9 launched in India: Quad-camera setup, 3,000mAh battery

Lenovo makes a comeback to the Indian smartphone market after a year of hiatus. The company on Tuesday launched two new smartphones, Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5. Lenovo K9 is priced at Rs 8,999, while Lenovo A5 starts at Rs 5,999. Both smartphones will be available exclusively via Flipkart.

Lenovo K9: Full specifications, features

Lenovo K9 has metal body with a 2.5D glass on the front and back in two colour options of black and blue. Unlike most new smartphones, Lenovo K9 doesn’t sport a notch display. It has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Interestingly enough, Lenovo K9 comes with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. USB-C ports are common only in premium smartphones and a few mid-range budget devices. It also comes with support for Dual 4G VoLTE.

Under the hood of the smartphone runs MediaTek MT6762 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. For photography, Lenovo sports a dual-camera module at the rear and front. The setup comprises 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with flash on both ends. Lenovo K9 offers AI-based bokeh, beautify, low-light and back-light.

Lenovo K9 is available with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable via a microSD card. It further comes with dual SIM support. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery. It has a rear fingerprint sensor along with an AI-based facial recognition system. On the software front, it runs on Android Oreo 8.1.

Lenovo A5 specifications

Lenovo A5 features a 5.45-inch full-screen display. The smartphone packs a massive 4,000mAh battery claimed to offer two days of power. Lenovo A5 sports a 13-megapixel and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone offers dual SIM support, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

It has a rear fingerprint sensor, and AI-based face unlock. The smartphone comes in three colour options of black, gold and pink. Lenovo A5 starts at Rs 5,999 for the base model with 2GB RAM plus 16GB storage, and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 16:50 IST