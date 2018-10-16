Lenovo K9 set to launch in India today: What to expect

Lenovo’s smartphone arm is set to make a comeback in India after a year of hiatus. Lenovo is expected to launch a new K series smartphone today.

Lenovo has been teasing its new smartphone launch with the tagline “The killer is back”. The new Lenovo smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The launch event is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm. Lenovo will be live streaming the launch via YouTube.

Teasers for the new Lenovo smartphone don’t reveal anything about the device. Based on leaks and rumours, the new smartphone will be called Lenovo K9.

On 16th October, a killer will emerge from the shadows. #OnlyOnFlipkart. pic.twitter.com/jKDvlVdpHZ — Lenovo Mobile India (@LenovoMobileIN) October 13, 2018

In terms of specifications, Lenovo K9 will come with a large 6-inch display with HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 3GB and 4GB of RAM. For photography, Lenovo K9 could sport a dual-camera setup at the rear, and a single selfie camera. More expected details on the Lenovo K9 include Android 8.1 Oreo, and a 3,760mAh battery.

The new smartphone will possibly succeed the Lenovo K8 Note launched last August in India. To recall, Lenovo K8 Note comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, MediaTek MT6797 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. It has dual 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors at the rear, and a 13-megapixel front camera.

According to a report by BGR India, Lenovo is expected to launch another smratphone at today’s event. Dubbed Lenovo A5, this budget smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000. Its expected features include a 5.84-inch HD+ display, MediaTek MT6739 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 14:25 IST