Lenovo launches its first 5G-enable smartphone

Chinese technology giant Lenovo has launched its first 5G-enabled smartphone ‘Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition’ at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2019 in Shanghai, China.

The smartphone has the same hardware as its non-5G variant, except that it also comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 modem to enable 5G connectivity, news portal GSM Arena reported.

The phone features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the handset has Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 SoC, aided by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Software-wise, the handset has ZUI 11 which is based on Android Pie.

The device houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by three more cameras including a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel camera.

Powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, it also has a Hyper Video feature that capture videos with superior quality. The connectivity features include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G LTE, dual GPS, USB Type-C, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 17:52 IST