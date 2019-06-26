Lenovo launches ‘made to order’ service for custom built PCs

Taking customisation to the next level, Chinese technology giant Lenovo on Wednesday announced its “made to order” service for India wherein prospective buyers can create a true factory-built custom PC with an option to choose from over 100,000 configurations.

The customisation is currently available for Lenovo’s ThinkPad line-up and would will be eventually rolled out for its other portfolios later this year, the company said in a statement.

“At Lenovo, we understand that in today’s world, every individual uses a laptop differently because of which, there has been a growing demand for personalised laptops, which cater to specific needs.

“The launch of this service is a big step in our journey to becoming a truly customer-centric company and will prove to be a compelling proposition for our direct e-commerce business,” said Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD Lenovo, India.

ALSO READ: Microsoft working on a foldable Surface that can run Android apps: Report

The modus operandi is simple: Select your base model, choose the specifications, upgrades and accessories and get it delivered.

The customisation of the laptops using this service would be created at Lenovo’s facility using precision automation technology and would be delivered to customers’ doorsteps in over 15 days.

The prospective buyers have to select the base model, choose the specifications, upgrades and accessories before they get it delivered at their doorstep.

Customisation options are available for CPU, storage, graphics, screen, pre-installed software options and accessories, etc.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 17:02 IST