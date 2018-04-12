Lenovo launches new ThinkPad laptops in India

Chinese technology company Lenovo on Thursday refreshed its ThinkPad lineup with laptops from its X1, X, T, and L series. Lenovo launched a total of 11 laptops which are all powered by 8th-Gen Intel Core processors.

“With the new Intel processor coupled with the attributes of our ‘Think’ product, the latest range is well-equipped for the mobile workforce of today and tomorrow,” Rohit Midha, Director, Commercial Named Account, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon sttarts at Rs 1,21,000, while X1 Yoga starts from Rs 1,26,000. These laptops are the first in the world to support Dolby Vision HDR .

ThinkPad X280 and X380 Yoga are priced at Rs 73000 and Rs 87,000 respectively. ThinkPad T series has ThinkPad T480 device starting from Rs 69,000, T480s from Rs 86,000 and T580 from Rs 74,000. ThinkPad L380 Yoga line-up starts from Rs 65,000, L380 from Rs 61,000, L480 from Rs 54,000 and L580 starts from Rs 55,000.

The new “ThinkPad X”, “T” and “L” series along with the premium “X1 Tablet”, “X1 Carbon” and “X1 Yoga” features “Yoga” form factor and HDR screen on premium series.

The devices come with enhanced security and reliability innovations such as physical webcam covers.There are USB-Type C power adapters for universal charging and additional Type C/thunderbolt ports. There is also a new side mechanical dock for better stability and longer platform life.