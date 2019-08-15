Lenovo leads tablet PC market in India in Q2 2019: CMR report

tech

China’s Lenovo led India’s tablet PC market in the second quarter (Q2) of 2019, even as the tablets market witnessed a 20 per cent decline during this quarter compared to same time period a year ago, a new report by CyberMedia Research (CMR) said on Wednesday.

According to CMR’s “Tablet PC Market Report Review for 2Q CY2019”, the tablet leaderboard for Q2 was dominated by Lenovo, followed by Samsung and iBall.

“The tablet market continued to decline, with hardly any noticeable trends in replacements or upgrades. The new user addition is also minuscule due to absence of any particular defining feature. Lenovo continued to lead in the quarter on the back of a strong showing by its popular tablet models,” Kanika Jain, Manager-Client Device Research, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, said in a statement.

Despite no new launches during this quarter, Lenovo’s tablet shipments grew on the back of Lenovo Tab 4 10 series that accounted for 43% of the shipments for the brand.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019, at a starting price of Rs 14,999, could potentially contribute to an increase in Samsung’s share in price band of Rs 10,000 Rs-20,000.

The newly-launched iPad Air as well as iPad Mini series helped Apple improve on its market share by five per cent as compared to last quarter. Shipments for Lava also registered an impressive growth in Q2.

“Interestingly, 56 per cent new launches in the first half of 2019 were LTE devices. With some new tablet launches lined up, Lenovo would aim to consolidate its leadership. The overall tablet market is also primed for growth on the back of the festive season, signalling a positive trend for not just B2B market, but also, the retail segment,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst-IIG, CMR.

The first half (H1) of 2019 declined by 18% as compared to H2 of 2018. However, the market share for 4G tablets will potentially register a healthy growth of 11 per cent in CY19, compared to a year ago.

