Home / Tech / Lenovo Legion gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 chipset teased

Lenovo Legion gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 chipset teased

Lenovo is set to enter the gaming smartphone with a new Snapdragon 865-powered phone under the Legion brand.

tech Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Lenovo teases launch of its first gaming phone.
Lenovo teases launch of its first gaming phone.(Lenovo)
         

Lenovo has teased a new smartphone under its gaming brand Legion. Lenovo’s Legion is better known for gaming laptops and this would be a first for the company. This is also similar to what Asus did with its ROG gaming phone.

Lenovo teased its upcoming Legion smartphone on Weibo along with one key detail. The Lenovo Legion gaming phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. Considering it will be a gaming smartphone it isn’t surprising that Lenovo is using the Snapdragon 865 chipset. But this would also make the Legion gaming phone one of the firsts to run on this chipset.

According to a report by Pocketnow, the Legion phone is expected to feature a 144Hz display refresh rate. This would be the highest ever on a smartphone with the maximum running at 120Hz currently. The smartphone is also said to come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. These features still seem plausible since it will be a gaming phone. It’s quite interesting to see how Lenovo’s gaming phone will turn out and with the Legion backing it should be a treat.

There’s no other word on the launch of the Lenovo Legion phone as of now. The smartphone will most likely launch in China first but Lenovo is expected to bring it to India as well. Lenovo’s Legion phone will compete with the likes of Asus ROG Phone 2 and Black Shark which are already available in India.

