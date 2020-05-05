Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone shows up in images: Almost all the specs revealed

tech

Lenovo is not just known for its PCs and laptops but also for its ‘Legion’ gaming series. The sub-brand is expected to launch a gaming smartphone later this year since it has been teased several times by company execs. Although most of us have heard about the features of the upcoming gaming smartphone, nobody known how it may look like. Now, XDA Developers website has shared some images of the gaming smartphone that have been taken from its promotional videos.

From the looks of it, the Legion gaming smartphone seems to have two USB Type-C charging ports, one at the bottom and the other on the side. At the bottom, there is a SIM card tray while on top you get the microphone. Interestingly, being a gaming smartphone, the device is not seen with a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, which is still preferred by many.

Lenovo Legion Gaming smartphone. ( XDA Developers )

What’s unusual is that the dual rear cameras that are placed towards the centre of the handset. The entire setup including LED flash and the iconic Y-logo (which probably lights up, adding to the overall aesthetic) is designed to look balanced when the handset is held in landscape mode. We can also see a 3D texture at the back but it is difficult to say if the back panel is made of aluminium or polycarbonate.

Near the middle-left position one can see the ‘Legion’ branding on a compartment that is said to pop-up. That compartment is said to feature the front facing cameras. This is something we have seen for the first time.

Besides this, the report suggests Lenovo’s Legion gaming smartphone to feature ‘uEngine’, dual X-axis linear vibration motor, 3D cooling tower structure, dual heat pipe partitions, full symmetrical 65mm dual speakers at the front and the 90W dual Type-C fast charge. The video reportedly suggests the smartphone to feature a 5000mAh battery as well.

There’s no information about the display size and resolution. However, since the smartphone is said to feature a pop-up front camera, it will be safe to assume that the screen to body ratio will be better than those with punch hole cameras or notches.

Some other speculations making rounds on the web suggest the inclusion of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, UFS 3.0 storage, 144Hz refresh rate screen and Android 10 OS.