Lenovo refreshes Legion gaming portfolio in India

In line with its plans to double its efforts in the gaming market, the Lenovo India on Tuesday refreshed its ‘Legion’ portfolio of gaming laptops, towers and monitors.

The new gaming portfolio includes Legion Y530 laptop priced at Rs 85,799, Legion T530 tower (costs Rs 86,299 + GST), ‘Y730’ laptop (for Rs 96,025 + GST), ‘C730’ cube (for Rs 1,34,599 + GST), ‘T730’ tower (costs Rs 134599 + GST), and ‘Y25f-10’ gaming monitor (priced Rs 17,100 + GST).

“As the gaming community rapidly grows in Asia Pacific, it is important to cut through the stereotypes to understand what today’s gamer really wants: authenticity and portability. In such a fast-paced environment, devices need to be able to follow consumers wherever their passions take them,” Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director and India PCSD Consumer Leader, said in a statement.

“It’s no longer about housing the latest-generation specs, but also about having an appreciation for purposeful design that is both pleasing yet functional,” he added.

Lenovo’s new Legion products will be available at the company’s exclusive stores and retail stores like Croma, Reliance Digital and Ezone. It can be ordered online via Lenovo’s official website.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 13:30 IST