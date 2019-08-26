Lenovo Smart Display, Smart Clock launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Lenovo on Monday launched two new smart home products in India. Lenovo Smart Clock and Lenovo Smart Display will be available in India early September at Rs 5,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively.

Lenovo Smart Clock was first unveiled earlier this year in January. Lenovo Smart Display has been around for over a year now with the product going on sale in July, 2018. Lenovo’s Smart Clock and Smart Display are both powered by Google Assistant.

Lenovo Smart Clock

Lenovo Smart Clock in addition to waking one up in the morning can play music, manage schedules and even control other smart home products. It has a 4-inch touch screen which displays upcoming reminders, now playing music and more. The smart clock is compatible with popular apps like Spotify and YouTube Music.

Lenovo Smart Clock can be used to control other smart products like dimming the lights. The screen also dims during bedtime. The smart clock comes in grey colour housing the volume buttons on top. The power port, microphone button and USB 2.0 port at the bottom.

Lenovo Smart Display

As for the Lenovo Smart Display, it lets users watch YouTube videos and make video calls. Lenovo Smart Display comes in two screen sizes of 8-inch and 10-inch. It has a 5-megapixel wide-angle front camera for HD video calls. Users can also check out apps like Google Play Books and Photos on the Lenovo Smart Display.

With Google Assistant compatibility, users can command the smart display to play YouTube videos, show photos and more. It also comes with support for over 5,000 smart home products. Lenovo Smart Display is compatible with Google Duo for video calls.

Lenovo Smart Display and Smart Clock will be available via the company’s website and retail stores. It can also be purchased via Flipkart and offline stores like Croma and Reliance Digital. Google also launched its Nest Hub in India, priced at Rs 9,999.

