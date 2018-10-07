Lenovo to make a comeback in India with new K-series phone

Lenovo is making a comeback to the Indian smartphone market after almost one year. The company earlier this week sent out media invites for a new product launch on October 16 in New Delhi.

The invite says, “LENOVO IS RETURNING WITH THE KILLER” hinting at a new smartphone under its K-series. According to reports, Lenovo may launch the K8 Note successor in India. Lenovo K8 Note was one of the top phones from Lenovo and competed with Xiaomi’s successful Redmi Note 4. Some reports suggest Lenovo will launch a rebranded Lenovo Z5 phone which recently launched in China.

Lenovo Z5 is a budget Android smartphone with a large 6.2-inch 19:9 display with a notch. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor. On the back the phone features 16-megapixel dual-cameras.

On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Lenovo Z5 is powered by a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support. It comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Invite hints at a slimmer phone with rounded corners (Lenovo)

In China, the phone is available in two variants - 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at 1,299 yuan (Rs 13,600 approximately) and 1,799 yuan (Rs 18,800 approximately). The smartphone may launch in India at much lower price. Specifications may change for the Indian market as well.

Lenovo had been missing in action since September 2017 when the company introduced K8 Plus and K8, reports GadgetsNDTV. Until last year, Lenovo was in a tight competition with Xiaomi. While Xiaomi accelerated its portfolio with multiple phone launches this year, Lenovo didn’t have anything new to offer. However, the company did launch phones through its Motorola brand.

Motorola recently launched Moto One Power to compete Xiaomi Mi A1 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Interestingly enough, Lenovo is now gearing up to launch Z5 Pro in China. It’s highly unlikely the phone will come to the Indian market anytime sooner.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 15:48 IST