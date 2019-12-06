e-paper
Lenovo updates its smart devices portfolio in India

Lenovo has launched a new Smart Display, Smart Bulb and Smart Camera in India.

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 07:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Lenovo 7-inch Smart Display.
Lenovo 7-inch Smart Display.(Lenovo)
         

Lenovo on Wednesday introduced smarter technology for a more connected home experience with an expanded range of smart devices powered by Google Assistant.

These devices include the all-new 7-inch Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Bulb and Lenovo Smart Camera. Earlier this year, Lenovo introduced the 10-inch Smart Display.

The latest Smart Display will be available on Lenovo.com, Flipkart and across Lenovo Exclusive stores and Croma stores at Rs 8,999, the company said.

“As the leader in the Indian PC and tablet market, Lenovo is uniquely positioned to lead the growth of the smart device market by introducing new age devices and IoT products,” Rahul Agarwal, CEO &amp; MD, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

“Our strategic partnership with Google, allows us to develop user friendly technologies which can work seamlessly with your voice,” he added.

With the new “always-on” display, users can control over 5,000 smart home devices from major brands, answer video calls from family, monitor the kids’ room, or check who’s at the door through any smart camera connected with the device - all without lifting a finger, Lenovo said.

All 4 accused in rape-murder of Telangana vet killed while trying to flee: Cops
Unnao rape survivor with 90% burns being treated in Delhi Hospital
Ajit Pawar cleared in Vidarbha irrigation probe day after Fadnavis resigned
Cong, other parties to join forces to oppose Citizenship Bill in Parliament
No pension for govt staff who resign: Supreme Court
‘Nobody is asking whether you eat onions’: Rahul Gandhi tells Nirmala Sitharaman
In poll-bound Jharkhand, Pathalgadi movement signals tribal distress
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
