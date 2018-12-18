Lenovo Z5 Pro GT features massive 12GB RAM and 512GB: Full specs, features

Lenovo’s latest smartphone packs massive 12GB of RAM and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT comes in four variants – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.

The base model is priced at 2,698 Yuan (Rs 27,700 approximately) whereas the top-end model costs 4,398 Yuan (Rs 45,200 approximately). Lenovo Z5 Pro will go on sale in China on January 24.

Lenovo Z5 Pro specifications

The smartphone has a 6.39-inch AMOLED full HD+ display. It runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box with custom ZUI on top. Lenovo Z5 Pro comes with dual rear cameras including Sony IMX576 24-megapixel and Sony IMX519 16-megapixel sensors. On the front, it has 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual-selfie cameras which slide up like the Honor Magic 2.

Other key specifications of the phone include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and GPS. The smartphone is powered by a 3350 mAh battery.

Lenovo launched another smartphone at its event in China. Lenovo Z5s suceeds the Lenovo Z5 and comes with notable upgrades.

Lenovo Z5s specifications

The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710AIE processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery. For photography, Lenovo Z5s sports a triple camera setup with 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. Up front, it houses a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 15:28 IST