Lenovo Z5 Pro GT to Xiaomi Black Shark Helo: Top phones with 10GB RAM and more

RAM is one of the key elements for performance of a smartphone. With processors saturating at 10 and eight cores, RAM capacity on phones has exponentially increased over the years. A well optimised balance of RAM and processor allows you to play graphic-intensive games like PUBG Mobile or run apps in the background without worrying about the performance.

Just this week Lenovo launched the world’s first smartphone with 12GB of RAM. The latest Lenovo Z5 Pro GT comes with Qualcomm’s new 5G capable Snapdragon 855 processor and 512GB built-in storage. An upgraded variant of Lenovo Z5 Pro, the phone offers Sony IMX576 24-megapixel and Sony IMX519 16-megapixel dual rear cameras, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and underwhelming 3,350mAh battery.

Let’s take a look at the phones that broke RAM barrier this year.

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo

Smartphone companies are trying to tap the growing craze of mobile gaming with phones specially designed for the gaming enthusiasts. Xiaomi last month launched Black Shark Helo, an upgraded version of Black Shark, with massive 10GB of RAM.

Running to Qualcomm’s 2018 flagship chipset Snapdragon 845 processor, Black Shark Helo comes with a range of gaming-focused features including dual-stereo speakers, multilayer liquid-cooling and a dedicated hub called Gamer Studio to personalise the performance of the phone.

Key specifications of the phone include 6.01-inch AMOLED full HD+ display, dual 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras, and 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone is available in Europe at a starting price of Rs 37,700 approximately.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi followed up Black Shark Helo with the successor to its popular bezelless phone, Mi Mix. The latest Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 continues to focus on improving bezelless design but also goes big on performance. The phone features full HD+ 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. It has a sliding camera panel similar to the Oppo Find X.

For performance, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 relies on Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 845 processor with 10GB of RAM. The phone comes with 256GB of built-in storage. Other important features of the phone include 12-megapixel and 12-megapixel dual-rear cameras and 24-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual selfie cameras. The phone is available in China for a starting price of Rs 34,700 approximately.

Xiaomi plans to launch 5G version of Mi Mix 3 in 2019 (Xiaomi )

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is the only phone in India to come with 10GB of RAM. Priced at Rs 50,999, the smartphone comes with ultra fast charging technology, Warp Charge 30. The technology is said to deliver a day’s battery backup with 20 minutes of charging.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It has dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras.

Other important features include 16-megapixel selfie camera, 3,700mAh battery, and 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging.

Nubia Red Magic Mars

China’s Nubia earlier this year launched Red Magic Mars smartphone, an upgraded version of Red Magic. The gaming smartphone has Snapdragon 845 processor and 10GB of RAM. Nubia Magic Mars comes with vapor cooling system for better heat dissipation.

Nubia Magic Mars features 6-inch 2160x1080 LCD screen, stereo speakers, 16-megapixel rear camera, and 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has a 3,800mAh battery. The Nubia phone is available in China at a starting price of Rs 27,000 approximately.

ALSO READ: Asus ROG Phone vs Xiaomi Black Shark Helo vs Razer Phone 2

Vivo Nex Dual

One of the latest phones to sport 10GB RAM is Vivo Nex Dual. Apart from top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Vivo Nex Dual comes with two screens, one on the front and another on the back. It also has three rear cameras featuring 12MP, specialised video camera, and time of flight 3D camera.

Vivo Nex Dual a 6.39-inch Ultra FullView display on the front, 5.49-inch Super AMOLED display on the back, in-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition, and 3D sensor. The smartphone is available in China for a starting price of Rs 52,000 approximately.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 14:47 IST