Lenovo Z6 key specifications revealed ahead of official launch

Chinese technology giant Lenovo’s upcoming smartphone ‘Z6’ will feature a 6.39-inch OLED display with a waterdrop notch on top and 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio, as per media reports.

Lenovo’s Vice President Chang Cheng shared a poster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, revealing the details of the upcoming smartphone, news portal GSM Arena reported on Friday.

Lenovo Z6 will come with HDR10 and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut support and 600nits of brightness.

In addition, the device would feature a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint scanner which claims to unlock the device in just 0.13 seconds.

It is expected to be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W Quick Charge 3.0 quick charging innovation and would come with 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform.

In terms of optics, the device would house a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 24MP primary camera, a 5MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP tertiary camera sensor. For the front panel, the smartphone will feature a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The company launched its first 5G-enabled smartphone ‘Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition’ at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2019 in Shanghai, China.

