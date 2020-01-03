Less than Rs 500: Know the best monthly prepaid plans on Airtel, Jio, Vodafone

tech

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 15:14 IST

Major telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea offer a good variety of monthly prepaid plans for prices less than Rs 500 per month.

Airtel has 11 prepaid plans under Rs 500 per month in two categories – smart recharge and truly unlimited. Out of these 11 plans, 10 include internet data. The cheapest plan for a month is available at a price of Rs 45 and has no internet data.

The cheapest plan that comes with data can be purchased for Rs 49 per month and offers 100 MB data and talktime worth Rs 38.52. There are no additional benefits on this plan.

The other nine plans can be purchased for Rs 79, Rs 149, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 379 and Rs 398. The internet data, talktime and additional benefit that is available for each plan is dependent on its price.

Vodafone offers six prepaid plans under Rs 500 per month. The plans can be found in two categories – allrounder and unlimited. The least expensive plan available for a month is priced at Rs 49 that lets users consume 100 MB data and utilise a talktime worth Rs 38.

The remaining five plans are available for Rs 79, Rs 149, Rs 219, Rs 249, and Rs 299.

Reliance Jio has nine options available for less than Rs 500 per month. Out of these, four packs are available exclusively for Jio phone users. The cheapest plan for non-Jio phone users is priced at Rs 98 per month, for Jio phone users the cheapest plan is for Rs 75.

The Rs 98 plan offers 2GB data, all of which can be consumed at a high speed, along with that the user can make unlimited voice calls and can send up to 300 text messages over a period of 28 days. A complimentary subscription to Jio apps also comes with this plan.

In the Rs 75 plan, 3 GB data is available. Of the 3 GB, 0.1 GB can be utilised per day at high speeds, after which the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. One can make unlimited Jio to Jio calls under this plan and avail up to 500 minutes of talktime with a non-Jio user.

Fifty text messages can be sent over a period of 28 days without any extra charge under the Rs 75 plan. This plan has a complimentary subscription of Jio apps as well.

Apart from the cheapest plans, the other plans available for all Jio users are priced at Rs 129, Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 349, while the plans exclusively available for Jio phone users can be availed at Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185.

So, which is the best one?

The best plan available in all the three brands – Jio, Airtel and Vodafone – is priced at Rs 249 for a period of 28 days.

The Vodafone plan offers 1.5 GB data per day with unlimited talktime and 100 text messages per day along with a subscription of Zee5 and Vodafone Play worth Rs 999 and Rs 499, respectively.

The Rs 249 Jio pack lets users consume a total of 56 GB data out of which 2 GB per day can be consumed at high speed after which the speed comes down to 64 Kbps. One can send 100 text messages a day and make unlimited Jio to Jio calls. This plan also includes Jio to non-Jio call time of 1,000 minutes. Like other Jio schemes, this one also includes complimentary subscription of Jio Apps.

The Rs 249 Airtel plan gives 1.5 GB data and 100 text messages per day along with unlimited phone calls. Other benefits are Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, unlimited music downloads for free from the Wynk Music App, free four-week course on Shaw Academy and subscription to Airtel Xstream App Premium.