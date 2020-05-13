e-paper
Let Alexa give you those English lessons

The command is as simple as - “Alexa, I want to learn English.”

May 13, 2020
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
The new MyPedia skills can be accessed across Amazon Echo smart speakers, smart displays as well as through the Alexa app on your smartphone.
Pearson India has launched an interactive skill on Amazon Alexa that will help students and learners, across age groups, to learn English. Pearson’s MyPedia skill on Alexa offers stories, fun facts, trivia, quizzes etc, followed by rewards so as the learning experience becomes something to look forward to.

The interactive format of this Alexa skill can help improve English vocabulary, listening, Speaking, comprehension and storytelling. To start off, all you need to do is to say - Alexa, open MyPedia or Alexa, I want to learn English.

The new MyPedia skills can be accessed across Amazon Echo smart speakers, smart displays as well as through the Alexa app on your smartphone. You can also buy the MyPedia reader on Kindle.

This is another skill that Amazon has added to the Alexa repertoire to help teachers and parents through the lockdown. An interactive session with Alexa will not only keep the kids engaged, but it will also teach them something while they are at it.

Learning a new language is something that people of all ages can try out. There are a lot of people in the country who are not very well versed with the language, this is the perfect time to get acquainted with it.

