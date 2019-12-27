e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Tech / LG adds AI Room calibration to its 2020 soundbars to optimise audio

LG adds AI Room calibration to its 2020 soundbars to optimise audio

The new LG soundbars will come with premium features like built-in Google Assistant etc

tech Updated: Dec 27, 2019 19:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Just ahead of CES 2020, LG has started unveiling its 2020 soundbars and they have added something called AI Room Calibration to them
Just ahead of CES 2020, LG has started unveiling its 2020 soundbars and they have added something called AI Room Calibration to them(LG)
         

Just ahead of CES 2020, LG has started unveiling its 2020 soundbars and they have added something called AI Room Calibration to them. While we do not exactly know that this new technology is going to achieve, we do know that LG is going to apply machine learning and related tech across the new products it launches in 2020.

This AI Room Calibration, together with content mastered in Dolby Atmos or DTS:X should make everything sound more accurate irrespective of what kind of room you are in or how many speakers are hooked up to the main system or where they are placed.

Only some demo time will show us how effective this tech can be, but the 2020 family of soundbars – SN11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG, and SN8YG – have 4K passthrough, eARC and more tech designed to make sure they work in any kind of setup.

The SN11RG is the top of the line 7.1.4 package with wireless rear speakers that can also project sound up for a true 3D effect. They are also still integrating audio tech from Meridian, and in 2020 LG says that Google Assistant will be built into more of their audio equipment.

If the package you buy only comes with the main soundbar, there’s also the SPK8 Wireless Rear Speaker Kit to add-on surround speakers for maximum flexibility. We know nothing about pricing or shipping dates, but we should learn more about these next week at CES 2020.

tags
top news
‘Biggest liar of 2019’: Minister pans Rahul Gandhi over ‘tax on poor’ barb
‘Biggest liar of 2019’: Minister pans Rahul Gandhi over ‘tax on poor’ barb
Andhra govt halts decision on capital move after farmers’ protest
Andhra govt halts decision on capital move after farmers’ protest
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
What Army Rules say about political comments by army-men
What Army Rules say about political comments by army-men
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram, says ‘I support him’
Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram, says ‘I support him’
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech