LG adds AI Room calibration to its 2020 soundbars to optimise audio

tech

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 19:15 IST

Just ahead of CES 2020, LG has started unveiling its 2020 soundbars and they have added something called AI Room Calibration to them. While we do not exactly know that this new technology is going to achieve, we do know that LG is going to apply machine learning and related tech across the new products it launches in 2020.

This AI Room Calibration, together with content mastered in Dolby Atmos or DTS:X should make everything sound more accurate irrespective of what kind of room you are in or how many speakers are hooked up to the main system or where they are placed.

Only some demo time will show us how effective this tech can be, but the 2020 family of soundbars – SN11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG, and SN8YG – have 4K passthrough, eARC and more tech designed to make sure they work in any kind of setup.

The SN11RG is the top of the line 7.1.4 package with wireless rear speakers that can also project sound up for a true 3D effect. They are also still integrating audio tech from Meridian, and in 2020 LG says that Google Assistant will be built into more of their audio equipment.

If the package you buy only comes with the main soundbar, there’s also the SPK8 Wireless Rear Speaker Kit to add-on surround speakers for maximum flexibility. We know nothing about pricing or shipping dates, but we should learn more about these next week at CES 2020.