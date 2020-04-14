LG announces Folder Phone 2: Check specs, features, price here

tech

Earlier this week LG announced that it was dropping the alphanumeric naming scheme for its flagship smartphones to opt for names that suit the phone’s personality. The company also announced that its first smartphone in this series would be called the LG Velvet. Now, just days later LG has launched a new phone for its users.

The LG Folder 2 is the company’s new entry level smartphone that is intended for users who want a simpler phone to use.

The LG Folder 2 comes with a 2.8-inch QVGA display. It has a 9.9-inch monochromatic display on top that shows details such as signal strength, battery capacity and time. It measures 107.9x55x18mm and it weighs just 127 grams.

In terms of the features, the newly launched flip phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor that is coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space. It has a 2-megapixel camera at the back that sits right next to the SOS Key that allows users to call a pre-registered number by pressing three times within 1.5 seconds. This information is also transmitted to the receiver by text and it can particularly help if an elderly person needs to call someone for help or if a child needs to contact his parents when lost in a crowd.

Additionally, the phone comes with a Hotkey that allows users to summon AI voice service or record a call. This button sits on the front, above the call button. LG’s flip phone is backed by a 1,470mAh battery and it has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for connectivity.

Priced at 198,000 Won (Rs 12,420 approximately), the LG Folder 2 will be available in Korea in White and Grey colour variants starting April 17.