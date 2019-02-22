LG at MWC 2019: Q60, LG K50, and LG K40 mid-range smartphones launched

Ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week, LG took the wraps of three new smartphones.

The new smartphones, LG Q60, LG K50, and LG K40, are likely to be in the mid-range and boast high-end displays with AI technology, Cnet reports. However, the company is yet to announce the price of the models.

All the three smartphones feature LG’s HD+ FUllVision display. The LG Q60 and LG K50 pack a 6.26-inch display while the LG K40 features a 5.7-inch display. All the three models come with AI CAM which allows the native camera to identify objects that’s in front of it to adjust the settings automatically.

The smartphones differ in terms of their camera systems. The Q60 features a triple-camera setup at the back including a 16-megapixel PDAF sensor, a 5-megapixel super wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel camera.

The K50 packs a 13-megapixel front camera and a dual-camera setup at the back featuring a 13-megapixel PDAF sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The K40 includes an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF.

As for the battery, the LG Q60 and K50 are powered by 3,500mAh battery while the K40 comes with a smaller 3,000mAh battery. Other common features include Google Assistant button, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound technology, and fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 15:28 IST