LG dual screen phone teased, will be launched at IFA 2019

LG Electronics on Monday unveiled a teaser video of the second 5G phone with a detachable dual screen, which is set to make its global debut next month.

LG plans to launch the new smartphone on September 6 on the eve of the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin, Europe’s largest tech show, four months after releasing the V50 ThinQ.

The 15-second video titled “Dual, the Better” shows an hour hand move from 6 o’ clock to 12 o’ clock in a half-face watch screen, indicating an upgraded movement of the second screen of V50, which can be positioned at either 104 degree or 180 degree, Yonhap news agency has reported.

The Korean smartphone maker said the new phone had “free stop hinge” technology, designed to add the ability to stop and hold the second screen at any position, like a laptop.

The new 5G phone, tentatively named V60, is expected to face stiff competition from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10, set for late August, and Galaxy Fold, late September launch.

Smartphones from the stables of US tech giant Apple and China’s Huawei are also expected to hit shelves in the coming months.

LG has focused on promoting the second screen as a practical alternative to foldable phones by Samsung Electronics and Huawei, which are set to hit the market next month.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 14:16 IST